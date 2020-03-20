LuElla Josephine Pederson

TOMAH/LA CROSSE -- LuElla Josephine Pederson, 93, of Tomah and formerly of La Crosse, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, in Tomah. She was born March 3, 1927, to Edward and Julianna Lusk on St. Joseph's Ridge. She was united in marriage to Melvin Pederson in 1951.

LuElla expressed her feelings through song and loved to sing, both old country and new and was a talented yodeler. She enjoyed being outside, working in the tobacco field, helping out on the farm and fishing and cutting wood with her husband, Melvin. She was so proud of her husband's military service to this country. LuElla was an avid gardener and grew an array of petunias and zinnias. She will be remembered for her delicious meals, homemade bread and sugar cookies. LuElla was a proud wife, loving mother and nurturing grandmother.

She is survived by her son, Dale Pederson of La Crosse; two daughters, Carole (Bruce) Pederson Waters of La Crosse and Marci Pederson of La Crosse; two grandchildren, Shawn and Jesse Pederson of Las Vegas; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Melvin, in 2009; her son, Arnold Pederson; her sisters, Mayme Hickey, Evelyn Burbach, Dorothy Hayes and Agnes Wernberg.

A private graveside service will be held at Fish Creek Cemetery, town of Rockland. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at .