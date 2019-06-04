Lucy A. Springer

BANGOR -- Lucy A. (Lauermann) Springer, 78, of Bangor passed away with her family by her side Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Mayo Heath System, La Crosse.

She was born Jan. 7, 1941, in Waseca, Minn., to Jerome and Bernice (Oman) Lauermann. She married Franklin S. Springer Sr. July 10, 1965, in the Naval Chapel at the Naval Security Station, Washington, D.C.

Lucy was a graduate of Aquinas High School, class of 1959. She then attended Viterbo University of La Crosse, graduating in 1965, with a B.A. degree in biology and a minor in mathematics. Lucy worked at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. She then left that job to take on her finest journey, motherhood. As her children got older, she took the occasional part time job working in a nursing home and in the service industry in order to help stay busy. She was an avid bridge player, active in her church, St. Mary's in Bangor, loved cryptograms and all logic puzzles, a prolific reader, was a great fan of both the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs. She often recounted watching the ice bowl in Washington with Frank and "freezing her butt off!" She took great joy in "finally" seeing the Cubs win the World Series.

In her later years, Lucy took great pride in her grandchildren, especially in watching them grow taller than her! She also enjoyed getting into "trouble" with her best friend, Anna Mae Schroeder, as well as spending time in Minnesota, with her closest cousin, Beth (Dreher) Springer and brother-in-law, Hank Springer.

Lucy is survived by four daughters, Grace (Dan) Faas of Onalaska, Gale Springer of Moline, Ill., Laura Springer of La Crosse and Margaret "Peg" (David) Steele of Rock Island, Ill.; one son, Jerome Springer of La Crosse; three grandchildren, Dan Faas Jr., Ethan and Olivia Springer-Smith; sisters, Alice (Lauermann) Kendall, Mary Lauermann; brothers-in-law, Hank (Beth) Springer, Thomas (Nancy) Springer and John (Joyce) Springer; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Franklin; one daughter, Barbara Jean; one son, Franklin Springer Jr.; two brothers, Lee Lauermann and Michael Lauermann.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bangor. Father Kennedy will officiate. Relatives and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel. Visitation will continue from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass at the church. Private family burial will be in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Winona, Minn., at a later date. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials in Lucy's name to Viterbo University in La Crosse, or to St. Mary's Church in Bangor.

The children of Lucy would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Mayo Health Systems Oncology department for all the loving care they gave to their mother.