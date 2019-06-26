Lucille Louise (Koehl) Wilcox

ONALASKA -- Lucille Louise (Koehl) Wilcox, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

She is survived by five children, David (Carol) Wilcox, Linda (Thomas) Arlt, Richard "RJ" (Sandra) Wilcox, Patricia (Robert) Krarup and Nancy (Corey) Ramquist; nine grandchildren, Michael (Julia) Wilcox, Rebecca (Daniel) Davenport, Nicholas (Mary) Arlt, Russell (Julie) Wilcox, Allison (Jason) Suchon, Lee Krarup, Lane (Angel) Krarup, Roxanne (Luke) Dowske and Jacqueline Ramquist; eight great-grandchildren, Andrew, Jordan, Jaden, Jack, Victoria, Samantha, Zoey and Jewel; a brother, Fred Koehl; and a sister, Henrietta (Richard) Kistner.

Lucille was born in Darien, Wis., March 17, 1925, to Fred and Louise (Heckel) Koehl. She grew up working on the family's dairy farm. She graduated as salutatorian from Darien High School in 1943 and earned a scholarship to the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Lucille graduated from UW-Madison with degrees in speech and English.

While at UW-Madison, she met Ralph Wilcox and they wed Sept. 6, 1947. They had five children and also welcomed Lucille's niece, Marilyn (Sheahan) Thompson, into their family.

Lucille and Ralph eventually settled in La Crosse. Lucille enrolled at Viterbo University in La Crosse and earned a degree in ministry. She put her new degree to use by directing an ecumenical sharing program with Causeway Caregivers, that helps the elderly and people with disabilities.

She and Ralph moved to an independent living apartment at Eagle Crest North almost eight years ago, where they made many friends. Their family would like to thank the staff at Eagle Crest.

Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, March 7, 2019; her parents; sisters, Elsie, Helen and Dorothy; brothers, Bill and George; and niece, Marilyn (Bernie) Thompson.

A funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at St. Patrick's Church in Onalaska. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Mass will be at 11 a.m. with a luncheon will follow. A private burial will take place later.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lucille's name to St. Patrick's Parish in Onalaska, or to Causeway Caregivers.

A full obituary for Lucille can be found at .