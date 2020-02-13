Lucille Rae (Laurie) Kiszka

Lucille Rae (Laurie) Kiszka, 90, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Brookdale Clare Bridge Memory Care in La Crosse, where she was a resident for the past two years.

A Roman Catholic Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Roncalli Newman Catholic Church, 1732 State St., La Crosse. Father Billy Dodge will officiate. A light luncheon will be served following the Mass. There will be a visitation starting at 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at Newman. Internment will be at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, Ill., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Lu's memory to Northwest Community Hospital Foundation, 800 W. Central Road, Arlington Heights, Ill.

Lu's family would like to express a special thanks and sincere appreciation for the love, patience and attention that she was provided by the staff at Brookdale Clare Bridge. You gave her great comfort and love during her final days.

