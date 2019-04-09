Lowell Elster Larson

Lowell Elster Larson, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 9, 2019, with family by his side. Lowell Elster Larson was born to Elster and Esther Larson on the family farm in Pepin County, Wis. May 23, 1925.

He attended rural schools and graduated from Maiden Rock High School in 1943.

He enlisted in the U.S. Air Corps Force and was discharged after serving several months in Percy Jones Army Hospital in Michigan.

Lowell worked as a Rate Clerk for the Chicago-Burlington & Quincy (CB&Q) Rail Road.

He married Alice McCormick in 1953. They had three children, Eric James, a professional musician, Ethan Lowell, a United Methodist Minister and Janita Alice, a geriatric social worker.

He was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in La Crosse. He was a very active Mason, receiving his 33rd Degree in 1976. As a member of the La Crosse Shriners, he was a part of the Fire House Jesters and was often seen in area parades dressed as a clown or driving their fire truck.

He is survived by wife; his sister, Luella Dettling; and brother, Burton Larson (Lila) both of Ellsworth, Wis.; his daughter, Janita Larson-Plachecki of Galesville; son, the Rev. Ethan Larson (Laverne) of Wausau, Wis.; grandchildren, David, Heather, Stephanie (Kevin/McKenna) and Emily; great-granddaughters, Isla Vattoria and Sofia Delsie; nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his son, Eric; son-in-law, Gary Plachecki; brother-in-law, Raymond Dettling; and nephew, Lyndon Dettling.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 26, at the La Crosse Masonic Center, 116 S. 8th St. Masonic service at 7pm.

Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Faith United Methodist Church, 19th St. and Redfield St.

The family would like to thank the staff of Bethany Riverside for making him smile and laugh and taking such good care of him.

The choir of Angels now has a new bass singer.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.