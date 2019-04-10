Follow story
Lowell E. Larson
April 10, 2019
Lowell E. Larson
Lowell E. Larson, 93, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 10, 2019. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 26, at the La Crosse Masonic Center, 116 Eighth St. S., La Crosse, with the masonic service beginning at 7 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Faith United Methodist Church, 1818 Redfield St., La Crosse, with visitation from 12:30 p.m. to the start of the service. A full obituary to follow. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on April 13, 2019
