Lou Ann M. Best
August 25, 2019
Lou Ann M. (Galstad) Best
ALTOONA, Wis. -- Lou Ann M. (Galstad) Best, 64, of Altoona passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Prairie Pointe in Altoona. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, Smith Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Coon Valley Lutheran Church Cemetery. Smith Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
