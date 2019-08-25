Lou Ann M. Best
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Lou Ann M. Best

August 25, 2019

Lou Ann M. Best Lou Ann M. (Galstad) Best
ALTOONA, Wis. -- Lou Ann M. (Galstad) Best, 64, of Altoona passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Prairie Pointe in Altoona. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, Smith Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Coon Valley Lutheran Church Cemetery. Smith Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Published on August 27, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Lou Ann
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on August 27, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.