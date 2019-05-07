Lorraine Helen Thesing

Lorraine Helen Thesing, 87, of La Crosse died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Mayo Health System La Crosse.

Lorraine was born June 21, 1931, in La Crosse, to Harold and Goldie (Johnson) Noyes. On Sept 13, 1952, she married Rudolph "Rudy" J. Thesing at the Crucifixion Catholic Church in La Crescent, Minn. She was employed by the University of Wisconsin La ,in the food service department until her retirement. Lorraine with her, Rudy, were active members of the Holy Trinity Parish.

She is survived by her five sons, Steven (Kimberly) of Stoddard, Warren (Sandra) of La Crosse, Michael of La Crosse and Kenneth (Leslie) of La Crosse, Paul of Stoddard; grandchildren, Travers, Wayne, Clint, Nikki, Kenny, Lindsey, John, Maggie, Jacob and Bridget; and her great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters, Beverly Larson of Ft. Meyers, Fla., Carol (Tom) Williams of Minneapolis and Diane (Noel) Sutherland of Stoddard.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph "Rudy," Nov. 24, 2013; parents; and her son, Thomas.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 11, in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1333 13th St. S., La Crosse. The Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate with burial to be held in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, in the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Family and friends may also call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass, Saturday in the church.

