Lorraine Stinson
Lorraine (Lee) Stinson
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Lorraine (Lee) Stinson, 91, of La Crescent (Ridgeway) passed with peace and grace Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, with her loving family near her side. Mom was eager to join our dad, La Vane and once again share laughter, dance and a good game of cards after 34 years apart. Mom was so excited to at last join her parents, sisters, family and old friends in their heavenly home, as she missed them all very much. One of her last wishes will be granted from heaven when Mom and Dad can dance together at Brandon and Jessica's wedding this spring. Celebrating Blake and Cynthia's 50th anniversary party was her one last desire and she did it. Mom was so proud of her Air Force son, Blake Sr. Mom and Dad worked tirelessly to provide for their family as dairy farmers and were delighted to retire to La Crescent, for a new adventure in life and a break from milking those cows. Mom was proud of Terry, for taking such good care of the Stinson farm. Mom lived for Randy's nightly "good-night, I love you" calls and she was proud of LoAnn, for entering the medical field and caring for ill neonates. She loved us all and we knew it.
Lorraine is survived by her sons, Blake Sr. (Cynthia), Terry (Brenda), Randy and daughter, LoAnn (Mike); numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren all knew that Grandma would be home, delighted to see them and loved it when they frequently stopped by for a cup of coffee and a good chat. Grandma was highly interested in all their activities. She loved attending their birthday parties and was very happy to cheer them on in achievements. She often told her children and grandchildren how proud she was of each of them. Each member of the extended family has fond memories of stopping in and spending hours visiting and cheering on the Minnesota Twins with her. She also enjoyed playing canasta and pinochle with her wide circle of friends and nieces, with whom she shared her life. She loved her friends from Pickwick Eastern Star, La Crescent United Methodist Church and Senior Dining. Her smiles and laughter will be greatly missed, as well as her birthday party reunions.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at La Crescent United Methodist Church, with Pastor Jeff Olson officiating. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. A lunch and burial at Bush Cemetery will follow. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crescent, are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
The family wishes to thank Judy Olson, Delpha DeBoer, Judy Kumpf, Tasha and Nadiya Carney and Gracie Larson, for all the tender loving care given to our mother, Dr. Undeland, Gundersen Health System Hospice team and Pastor Jef Olson for their wisdom and compassion as she made her final journey home. Thank you to her beloved grandchildren, for loving hands that tenderly cared and held her during her last days on earth. Is it possible to be hugged and kissed too much?... nope.
"In lieu of flowers, please be kind to someone. Call a friend or relative you haven't reached out to recently. Visit a shut-in and share a meal with them. All acts of kindness are appreciated." To send flowers to the family of Lorraine Stinson, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 15, 2019
in memory of Lorraine
Events
Oct 15, 2019
Lorraine and I shared many stories of her family, children and grandchildren during our many, many rides to Senior Dining. She will be missed, but we are better for having known her.