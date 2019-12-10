Follow story
Lorraine Stendahl
December 10, 2019
Lorraine M. Stendahl
CHASEBURG -- Lorraine M. Stendahl, 86, of rural Chaseburg died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences and a complete obituary may be found at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Published on December 10, 2019
