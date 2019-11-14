Lorraine Zay Lutz

Lorraine Zay Lutz, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the Pine View Care Center in Black River Falls. Lorraine was born to Olaf and Alta Howard Sept. 13, 1921.

She resided in Melrose, for most of her life. Lorraine married William Jessie of Little Falls, in 1940. Bill and Lorraine had three daughters, Cathy Hanson (Terry) of Janesville, Wis., Janice Konze (Edwin) of Footville, Wis., and Billie Theobald (John) of Holmen. After losing her beloved Bill in 1973, Lorraine lovingly married Spencer Lutz of Melrose, in 1976. Spence and Lorraine resided in Melrose and later in Naples, Fla. Lorraine lost Spence in 2001.

Besides Lorraine's daughters, she leaves her extended daughter and son, Cascia Lutz of Long Beach, Calif., and Christopher Lutz (Nancy), of Sandy, Utah. Lorraine loved her grandchildren, Mark Huber (Rubina Jan), Kari Konze, Matthew Konze (Karen), Joshua Konze, Jessica Theobald and Jamie Theobald. Lorraine also had the gift of great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; all of her siblings; two husbands; and two sons-in-law, Victor Huber and Karl Drolson.

Lorraine left a legacy of kindness and mindfulness. In memory of our mother, we ask for the gift of kindness. Be kind to people and animals every day and love those around you. There will be a family graveside service Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Sparta. A loving note of appreciation to Lorraine's family at Pine View. Zwickey Funeral Homes of Melrose will handle the services.