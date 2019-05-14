Lorraine King

Lorraine King, 97, of La Crosse passed peacefully Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Hillview Health Care Center with her daughters, son-in-law, and granddaughter by her side.

She was born in Caledonia, Minn., Feb. 17, 1922, to James and Lonnie (Weis) Houlihan. When she was 15 years old the family moved to La Crosse and she graduated from Aquinas High School in 1940. She married Everett King at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman in January of 1943. Everett and Lorraine received the "Cathedral Couple of the Year" award at the annual celebration of special wedding anniversaries, June 19, 2010. They had been married 67 years at the time of his passing later that November.

Lorraine had been a homemaker until her daughters were older. Later, she and Everett worked together at the Hollywood and Rivoli Theaters, where she was the "candy girl." The two of them were often seen walking around the city or downtown, where they would often stop at McDonald's. They both enjoyed going for rides and shopping trips out of town with the family, especially her granddaughter and two great-granddaughters.

She is survived by her daughters, Shirley (David) Hayes and Sandy King of La Crosse; granddaughter, Jackie (Bill) Pritchard of Holmen; and great-granddaughters, Danica (Nathan) Oldenberg and Samara Pritchard; one sister, Beverly Chase of Holmen; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett; parents, Jim and Lonnie; one sister, Rose Weber; one niece; two nephews; two brothers-in-law, Bill Chase and Pete Weber.

The family would like to thank the 600 and 700 hall staff at Hillview (especially, Lisa and Tiffany) for the wonderful care they gave our mother during her four year stay.

A Mass Of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 20, in the Marian Chapel of St. Joseph The Workman Cathedral. Monsignor Charles Stoetzel will officiate. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery La Crosse. Friends may call on the family Monday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.