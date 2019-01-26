Lorraine Ellen (Ehlo) Foellmi

Lorraine Ellen (Ehlo) Foellmi, 89, of Sparta passed away Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at the Morrow Home in Sparta, surrounded by her family.

Lorraine was born Dec. 11, 1929, in Bangor, to Albert and Hannah (Pedersen) Ehlo. She graduated high school in West Salem and married Norman J. Foellmi Feb. 4, 1950.

Lorraine loved dancing. She and Norm were on the floor whenever a polka or waltz was playing. They spent many summers boating in West Salem and on the Mississippi River. They shared their love of boating and dancing with their five children, and with many friends and family who joined them. They ran a dairy farm North of Sparta, for many years and continued to live on the farm land to the present.

Lorraine is survived by her husband of nearly 69 years; sons, Steven (Jean) Foellmi of Lake Forest, Calif., Randy (Beth) Foellmi of Green Bay, Wis., Paul (Linda) Foellmi of Faribault, Minn., Jerry (Mary) Foellmi of Portage, Wis.; and daughter, Cindy (Jim) Elsen of Sparta. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and sister, Donna (Harry) Meinking of La Crosse. She was preceded in death by her parents; and grandson, Tyler Elsen.

Lorraine was an active member of Mineral Springs Rebekah Lodge #41 and the Sparta Eagles Club Auxiliary. In 2013, she was inducted into the Eagles Club Wisconsin Hall of Fame. She was a regular volunteer for town of Sparta voting and polls, local Red Cross blood drives and numerous other volunteer efforts.

Family and friends are invited for visitation from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, with a memorial service to follow, at the Trinity Lutheran Church on N. Water Street in Sparta.

The Torkelson Page-Smith Funeral Home of Sparta is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Morrow Home, Mayo Hospice Music Therapy program, or the Sparta Eagles Aerie.