Lorraine J. Fancher
Lorraine J. Fancher

March 04, 2019

Lorraine J. Fancher Lorraine J. Fancher
Lorraine J. Fancher, 80, of La Crosse passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, at Mayo Health System in La Crosse. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. Pastor Stephanie M. Steiner will officiate. A visitation will be held from noon until the time of service at the funeral home. A complete obituary can be found at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on March 6, 2019

