Lorraine J. Fancher
March 04, 2019
Lorraine J. Fancher
Lorraine J. Fancher, 80, of La Crosse passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, at Mayo Health System in La Crosse. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. Pastor Stephanie M. Steiner will officiate. A visitation will be held from noon until the time of service at the funeral home. A complete obituary can be found at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on March 6, 2019
