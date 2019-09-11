Loretta Servais
September 11, 2019

ST. JOSEPH RIDGE/WEST SALEM -- Loretta M. Servais, 86, of St. Joseph Ridge/West Salem passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems of La Crosse. She is survived by her five children, Pamela (Jeff) Kurisch, Jane Servais, Paula (Nick) Kneifl, Thomas (Shelly) Servais, and Paul (Arlene) Servais; 11 grandchildren, Katie Kurisch, Anne (Nick) Young, Mary (Jared) Ridge, Nicole (Michael) Werner, Jason Kneifl, Shanna (Mike) Roe, Michael (Jessica) Servais, Jacob Servais, Jolene Servais, Jerome Servais, Molly Servais; seven great-grandchildren, Loretta Young, Cecilia Young, Julia Young, Marina Werner, Elsa Werner, Paxton Roe, and Carlin Servais. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at St. Leo's Catholic Church, West Salem. Father Kennedy will be the celebrant. Burial will be held in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at St. Joseph Ridge. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral home-Jostad Chapel, West Salem will be helping the family in time of need. To view the complete obituary and send online condolences you may visit www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on September 13, 2019
