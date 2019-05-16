Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Loren Siverhus
May 16, 2019
Loren R. Siverhus
CASHTON - Loren R. Siverhus, 62, of Cashton passed away in his home, Thursday, May 16, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on his birthday, at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at Portland Lutheran Church in Portland. Pastor David Sorenson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Portland Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. Thursday, May 23, until the time of service at the church. Memorials may be made in Loren's name to the Portland Lutheran Cemetery. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
CASHTON - Loren R. Siverhus, 62, of Cashton passed away in his home, Thursday, May 16, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on his birthday, at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at Portland Lutheran Church in Portland. Pastor David Sorenson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Portland Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. Thursday, May 23, until the time of service at the church. Memorials may be made in Loren's name to the Portland Lutheran Cemetery. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on May 17, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Loren
in memory of Loren
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 17, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.