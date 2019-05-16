Loren Siverhus
Loren Siverhus

May 16, 2019

Loren Siverhus Loren R. Siverhus
CASHTON - Loren R. Siverhus, 62, of Cashton passed away in his home, Thursday, May 16, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on his birthday, at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at Portland Lutheran Church in Portland. Pastor David Sorenson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Portland Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. Thursday, May 23, until the time of service at the church. Memorials may be made in Loren's name to the Portland Lutheran Cemetery. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on May 17, 2019
