Loren Adalbert Schaller

Loren Adalbert Schaller passed away Saturday, April 11, 2019.

He was born July 14, 1922, in Renville, Minn., to the Rev. Herbert Schaller and Irene Feyerherm Schaller. Following his graduation from Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in Mequon, Wis., Loren served parishes in Tappan, N.D., Osceola, Wis., and Monticello, Minn. He taught at Fox Valley Lutheran H.S. in Appleton, Wis., Luther High School in Onalaska and taught and was principal of Manitowoc Lutheran H.S. Loren served as associate editor at Northwestern Publishing House in Milwaukee, until being called to an exploratory mission field in Tucson, Ariz. Loren retired from active ministry in 1987, but continued to serve as vacancy/guest pastor for many years. He reedited "Book of Books," written by his grandfather, Professor John Schaller, into more readable English; served as general editor of "The Peoples Bible" and also served on the Christian Worship Hymnal committee.

In 1948, Loren married Gretchen Mundstock of Wauwatosa, Wis. From this union were born Heidi (the Rev. Russell) Schmidt, the Rev. Dan Schaller, Becky Walker, Franz (Holly) Schaller, and Martin (Sara) Schaller. In 1984, he married Ruth Warskow Becker of Tucson.

Pastor Schaller was preceded in death by grandparents, the Rev. John and Emma Schaller and Fred and Bertha Feyerherm; parents, the Rev. Herbert and Irene Schaller; first wife, Gretchen Schaller; brothers, John, Roland and Eugene; sister, Margo Raschka; brothers-in-law, Charles Raschka and Norbert Vlasek; sister-in-law, Bettianne; stepson, Jonathan Becker. He is survived by wife, Ruth; sister, Lois Vlasek; sister-in-law, Shirley Schaller; and a large number of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Pastor Schaller was an avid fisherman, scholar, traveler, reader and tennis player, who won many trophies even in his 70s. Loren had an engaging personality, a great inborn sense of humor, and a vast knowledge of history and geography, that allowed him to converse in both English and German. He so loved his children and grandchildren and simply enjoyed every aspect of his days on this earth, while waiting eagerly to reach his eternal home in heaven.

A memorial service is planned for 6 p.m. Monday, May 20, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Menomonee Falls, Wis. Another memorial service will be held in Tucson.