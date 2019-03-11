Follow story
Lon Wicklund
March 20, 1961 - March 11, 2019
Lon Wicklund
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Lon Wicklund formerly of La Crescent passed away unexpectedly in Kansas City, Kans. Monday, March 11, 2019. Lon was born March 20, 1961, in La Crosse, to Norlin and Myrt Wicklund. He is survived by his mother; brother, Todd; and his sons, Sam and Jack; sister, Lisa Hunter and her family, Melissa (Jake Schneider), Katelyn (Joram Smith; son, Koen; daughter, Aunika), Austin (Samantha Hunter, daughter, Emerson); aunts, Marie Loeffler and Mae (Donald) Roberts; and other relatives. Lon was preceded in death by his father.
Published on March 22, 2019
in memory of Lon
Events
