Lon Wicklund
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Lon Wicklund

March 20, 1961 - March 11, 2019

Lon Wicklund Lon Wicklund
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Lon Wicklund formerly of La Crescent passed away unexpectedly in Kansas City, Kans. Monday, March 11, 2019. Lon was born March 20, 1961, in La Crosse, to Norlin and Myrt Wicklund. He is survived by his mother; brother, Todd; and his sons, Sam and Jack; sister, Lisa Hunter and her family, Melissa (Jake Schneider), Katelyn (Joram Smith; son, Koen; daughter, Aunika), Austin (Samantha Hunter, daughter, Emerson); aunts, Marie Loeffler and Mae (Donald) Roberts; and other relatives. Lon was preceded in death by his father.
Published on March 22, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Lon
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 22, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.