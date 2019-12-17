Follow story
Lola M. Dyko
June 23, 1942 - December 17, 2019
Lola M. Dyko
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Lola Mae Dyko, 77, of La Crescent passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. She was born June 23, 1942, in La Crosse, to Lloyd and Martha Carlson. Lola joined the U.S. Air Force in 1960, as a weather observer. She later learned to fly and became a flight instructor for over 30 years. Lola loved gardening, reading, nature walks, playing scrabble and spending time with family and friends.
Lola is survived by her son, Adam; daughter-in-law, Kelly; sisters, Joan (Roy) Leitzau, Paula (James) Hodak; many nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends whom she loved very much. Lola was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander Dyko; parents, Lloyd, Martha, and stepfather, Archibald Grodevant; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret Mezera and Joseph Mezera.
A celebration of life will be held Jan. 4, 2020. To view the complete obituary and send online condolences please visit www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on December 21, 2019
