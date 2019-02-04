Lois J. Willinger

WEST SALEM -- Lois J. Willinger, 93, of West Salem passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Mulder Health Care Facility, West Salem.

She was born Nov. 8, 1925, to Edmund and Laura (Staff) Marking. On Dec. 1, 1944, Lois married the love of her life, Donald J. Willinger.

After World War II, they farmed in Gills Coulee. They later moved into West Salem, where they started the Vermeer Sales & Service business. Lois and Donald both enjoyed golfing. They spent many winters in Mesa, Ariz.

Lois enjoyed many different hobbies and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Sons of Norway. She was a leader in the Brookside 4-H, where youth learn together to think clearly and make decisions, care about others, develop skills for living and practice healthy lifestyles. Lois was also a member of the Brookside Homemakers, where she shared all of her creative skills with the community; and a member of the West Salem Garden Club.

Lois is survived by two daughters, Kathryn (Mike) Anderson and Karen (Al) Rolandi; one son, John (Tina) Willinger; grandchildren, April and Matt Anderson, Allison and Maggie Rolandi and Wade, Tim and Trina Willinger; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Richard Marking (Kathi Beane); and nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Willinger; her parents; her brother, Edmund Marking; and sisters, Barbara Willinger and Geneva Marking.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 359 S. Leonard St., West Salem. Pastors Jonathan and Jean Schmidt will officiate. Burial will follow in Hamilton Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to designate memorials to Our Saviors Lutheran Church or to the Sons of Norway. The Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to .