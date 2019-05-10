Lois L. Stetzer

WEST SALEM -- Lois L. Stetzer, 79, West Salem passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at Tomah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Nov. 9, 1939, in Farmington, to Neanian and Viola (Johnson) Paisley. She married Virgil Stetzer April 21, 1956, in the parsonage at Christ Lutheran Church, Burr Oak. Lois, among her other wonderful attributes was best known for being an excellent cook and baker, and is well known for her luscious black berry pies.

Lois is survived by her husband, Virgil; three daughters, Sheila (James) Robertson, Kathy (Jeffrey) Skarboszewski and Patricia (Lawrence) Chua; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Ruth Schultz. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Robert, Raymond and Roland.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Christ Lutheran Church, Burr Oak. Pastor John Werner will officiate. Burial will be in the Farmington Cemetery. Visitation will precede funeral services from 10 a.m. until the service at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, West Salem Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at .