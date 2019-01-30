Lois F. Seidel

CHASEBURG -- Lois F. Seidel, 85, of rural Chaseburg died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born May 31, 1933, in Vernon County, to August and Lillie (Ronningen) Mitchel. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. On Sept. 22, 1953, she married Franklin Seidel at St. Peter's. Lois worked at Rayovac in Madison from 1952 to 1959. She worked for many years as a CNA at Vernon Manor in Viroqua until 1993 and then did home health care for 10 years before retiring. Lois enjoyed traveling, crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Franklin; two daughters, Theresa (Mark) Lepke of Viroqua and Diane (Chris) Hagen of Chaseburg; six granddaughters, Lindsey Lepke, Kaitlin (Calvin) Higgins, Lilly (fiancé John) Lepke, Mikayla Lepke, Jana (Luke) Metzger and Karla (Daniel) Wheeler; three great- grandchildren, Raeya and Noelle Metzger and Everett Wheeler; a sister-in-law, Arlene Jacobson; her beloved dog, Sophie; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Gertrude Loging; and a grandson, Ethan Lepke.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church. The Rev. Steven Oldre will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and from 10 a.m. Monday until service time at the church. Online condolences may be given at .