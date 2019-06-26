Lois Ann Schomers

PEWAUKEE, Wis./LA CROSSE -- Lois Ann Schomers, 91, of Pewaukee, formerly of La Crosse comfortably passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

Lois was born March 15, 1928, in La Crosse to Theodore and Esther (Gilbertson) Schomers. Lois attended Aquinas High School, graduating in 1946. She worked at Dairyland Power Cooperative for 45 years, in the accounting department, managing the accounts payable department until her retirement. After retirement she volunteered at St. Pius Church as financial secretary. When the Parish merged with Mary, Mother of the Church, Lois worked with their secretary on the transition.

Lois traveled worldwide and loved to play golf. She moved to Pewaukee, in 2001, to be closer to her immediate family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Robert Lee; and a brother-in-law, James Leis.

Lois is survived by her sister, Rose Mary (James) Leis; niece, Cheri (Eric) Been; and nephews, Kevin (Jackie) Leis and Scott (Paula) Leis. She is also survived by great-grand-nieces and nephews, Nicole, Jamie and Tyler Been, Angela, Dan and Erica Leis and Kory and Anthony Leis.

A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday July 6, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate with entombment will be held in the St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum in the Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Saturday at church.

