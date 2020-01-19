Lois Ann Marie O'Heron

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Lois Ann Marie O'Heron, 86, of Caledonia died peacefully Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at her home. She was born the oldest of 14 children to Julius and Farrel (Palen) Skifton Feb. 2, 1933, in Caledonia. She graduated from Caledonia High School in 1951. On July 19, 1953, she married Patrick O'Heron at Salinas, Calif. Pat preceded her in death in 1995.

Lois worked at Control Data in Spring Grove, Minn. for 15 years and worked as a custodian at Caledonia Elementary School for 20 years, until her retirement in 1998. She loved her family and enjoyed quilting, gardening, and campfires. She was a proud member of the "Lois" club in Caledonia.

She is survived by her eight children, Linda Hahn (Dave Welke), Diane LeJeune (Jeff), Audrey Haugstad (David), Patrick O'Heron, Danny O'Heron (Carrie), Dennis O'Heron (Amy), Darla Eppen (Mike), and Darlene Klein; 16 grandchildren, Craig Hahn, Troy LeJeuene, Jamie Gay, Todd LeJeune, Mandy Haugstad, Travis Haugstad, Cody Haugstad, Jordan Lovejoy, Adam O'Heron, Cole O'Heron, Sarah Klug, Ryan Eppen, Dylan Klein, Derek Klein, Sean O'Heron and Erin O'Heron; 14 great-grandchildren, William, Anthony, Ayshia, Loisah, Celic, Calen, Ciarra, Lavin, Trevin, Maizee, Ryder, Lakyn, Marah and Genevieve; siblings, Eleanor (Stanley) Engen, Kathleen Storlie, Norma (Ray) Gehrke, Ron (Sylvia) Skifton Annette (Darwyn) Durhman, Jerry (Cheryl) Skifton, Rita (Joe) Anderson, Darrel (Susie) Skifton, Mary Jane (Janie) Sanden, Sonia (David) McCabe, Pam Runningen, June (Ron) Hawley and Cindy (Mike) Schuldt; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by husband, Pat O'Heron; infant sons, Larry and Gary; son-in-law, Tom Klein; and granddaughter, Marisa Klein; parents, Julius and Farrel Skifton; brothers-in-law, Mel Storlie, Gary Sanden, and Paul Runningen; and niece, Teresa Erickson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Father Stephen Abaukaka will officiate and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at St. Mary's Holy Family Hall. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at .