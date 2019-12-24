Lois Murray
Lois Murray

December 24, 2019

Lois Ann Murray
BLACK RIVER FALLS -- Lois Ann Murray, 79, of Black River Falls passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wis.
Private funeral services will be held for the family and a burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Black River Falls.
A celebration of life will be held noon to 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Skyline Golf Course in the Banquet Room.
Published on December 27, 2019
Events

Celebration of Life

Monday December 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Skyline Golf Course
612 N.11th Street, Black River Falls, WI, United States

Share your condolences and special memories.
