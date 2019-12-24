Follow story
Lois Murray
December 24, 2019
Lois Ann Murray
BLACK RIVER FALLS -- Lois Ann Murray, 79, of Black River Falls passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wis.
Private funeral services will be held for the family and a burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Black River Falls.
A celebration of life will be held noon to 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Skyline Golf Course in the Banquet Room.
Events
Celebration of Life
Monday December 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Skyline Golf Course
612 N.11th Street, Black River Falls, WI, United States
