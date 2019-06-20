Lois A. Lenser

Lois A. Lenser, 90, passed away peacefully at her home in La Crosse Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Lois was born in La Crosse, July 6, 1928, to Adolph and Ida (Mueller) Spika. She was a graduate of La Crosse Central High School, with honors.

Lois married Carl O. Lenser June 26, 1948, in La Crosse, at First Ev. Lutheran Church. She was a life-long member of First Lutheran and over the years participated in the senior choir, Ladies Aid, Luther High Auxiliary and the OWLS Club. She served as secretary at Luther High School in Onalaska and at Washburn School in La Crosse, and later retired from her position in the business office at UW-La Crosse. In retirement, she was also a member and an officer in the "LOIS" club of La Crosse.

With her husband, Carl, she loved to travel "extensively" (as she often said), and this included weekend trips in the state, (New Glarus and Door County especially) and also overseas, including Hawaii, Israel and Germany, among others.

The most important part of her life was her family and with Carl, she spent many hours at her sons' athletic activities. A highlight of each year was the family get-together over the 4th of July holiday. This extended weekend annually included the family backyard gatherings, her birthday, her anniversary, Riverfest and many family members walking and running in the Chileda race.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Deborah) Lenser of Janesville, Wis., Robert (Ruth) Lenser of La Crosse, Kurt (Leslie) Lenser of Franklin, Tenn., and Karl (Melanie) Lenser of Conway, Ark.; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carl; and one brother, Robert "Spunt" Spika.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 28, at First Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Pastor Roger Sachs will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. An online guest book is available at .