Lois Ann Kaiser
March 21, 1918 - September 20, 2019
ONALASKA/ARCADIA -- Lois Ann Kaiser, 101, of Onalaska and formerly of Arcadia died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Onalaska Care Center in Onalaska.
Lois was born March 21, 1918, in the town of Glencoe, to Herman and Sophia (Berg) Rusch. Lois married Elliott White and to this union they had three sons, Russell, Kenneth and Robert. Elliott entered the U.S. Army and served in World War II. Lois raised the boys while he was in the service. Upon his return, they enjoyed a brief time together before Elliott died of a heart attack. Lois later married Edward Kaiser.
Lois had worked at the Arcadia Co-op Grocery Store as a sales clerk. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, the WELCA and the American Legion Auxiliary. Lois enjoyed driving out of town, shopping and window shopping. She made many trips to Cochrane, Wis., to see her father, Herman's museum, the Prairie Moon Museum. Lois enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lois is survived by her grandchildren, Randy White, Sue (Ron) Jaszewski, Dan (Shanna) White, Laurie (Jay) Wiltse, Amy (Pat) Lyga, Kevin (Michelle) White, Brian White; 11 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; four nieces; and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Elliott and Edward; sons, Russell, Kenneth, Robert; brother, Orville "Bud" Rusch; sister, Evelyn De Graw; and granddaughter, Paula White.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Christ Lutheran Church in Arcadia, with the Rev. Cheryl Matthews officiating. Friends and family are invited to visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial will be in Glencoe Lutheran Cemetery in the town of Glencoe, rural Arcadia.
Lois's grandchildren would like to thank the staff of the Onalaska Care Center for the wonderful care Lois received, along with the many friends who would remember her with cards and greetings. Her sense of humor and wit will be missed by all who knew her.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on September 21, 2019
Events
Visitation
Thursday September 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
821 Lincoln Street, Arcadia, WI
Funeral Service
Thursday September 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Christ Lutheran Church
821 Lincoln Street, Arcadia, WI
