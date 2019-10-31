Lois A. Hughes
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Lois A. Hughes

October 31, 2019

Lois A. Hughes Lois A. Hughes
SPARTA -- Lois A. Hughes, 80, of Sparta died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Black River Memorial Hospital, Black River Falls.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 9, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta. Burial will be in Cataract Cemetery, Cataract. Family and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com. The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on November 2, 2019
To send flowers to the family of Lois A. Hughes, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Lois
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 02, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.