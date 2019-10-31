Follow story
Lois A. Hughes
October 31, 2019
Lois A. Hughes
SPARTA -- Lois A. Hughes, 80, of Sparta died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Black River Memorial Hospital, Black River Falls.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 9, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta. Burial will be in Cataract Cemetery, Cataract. Family and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com. The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on November 2, 2019
