Lois M. Heck
Lois M. Heck

May 28, 2019

VIROQUA -- Lois M. Heck, 98, of Viroqua died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care in Viroqua.
There will be a visitation from noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. June 15, at the Viroqua Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway. Pastor Andrew Pratt will officiate. Burial will be at the Liberty Pole Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to the Vernon County Historical Museum, Bland Bekkedal Hospice Care Center or the Church of Christ. Online condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker (Hwy. 56 W.) in Viroqua is serving the family. (608) 637-2100.
Published on June 1, 2019
