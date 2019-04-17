Lois M. Hayek
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Lois M. Hayek

April 17, 2019

Lois M. Hayek Lois M. Hayek
Lois M. Hayek, 90, of La Crosse died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Bethany St. Joseph Care Center.
She is survived by her husband, John and a son, Mike.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish. Entombment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation services are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on April 20, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Lois
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 20, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.