Lois M. Hayek
April 17, 2019
Lois M. Hayek
Lois M. Hayek, 90, of La Crosse died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Bethany St. Joseph Care Center.
She is survived by her husband, John and a son, Mike.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish. Entombment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation services are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on April 20, 2019
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
