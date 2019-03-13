Lois Evelyn Haugen

LA CROSSE/OSAGE, Iowa -- Lois Evelyn Haugen, 96, of La Crosse and formerly Osage, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care in Viroqua.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Osage with the Rev. Bruce Kaltwasser officiating. Interment will be in the Osage Cemetery. Following services there will be a lunch and time to greet the family.

Lois was born Aug. 6, 1922, in St. Ansgar, the daughter of Joseph and Leona (Miller) Dean. She graduated from Osage High School in 1940. Lois married Gordon Haugen June 5, 1941, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Osage. She was employed by Iowa Social Services. Lois was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Mercy Circle and the church choir. She was an avid quilter and enjoyed stitchery. After retirement she continued to operate "Frame Up" framing business with her husband Gordon, until his death in 1992.

Lois is survived by her daughters, Meri Jo (Bill) Lonergan of Austin, Minn., Coralie (Arnold) Nomann of Viroqua, and Ann Nelson of La Crosse; 11 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren, sister, Bernice Hartwig of La Crosse and formerly of Osage; brother, Richard (Mary Lou) Dean of Osage.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gordon in 1992; and a son-in-law, Alan Nelson.

.

Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage, (641)732-3706.