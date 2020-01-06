Lois Faas

Lois Faas, 77, was taken to Heaven Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. She was born to Lester and Juanita Smith Sept. 13, 1942, in La Crosse. Lois was married to William "Bill" Faas for 61 years.

In addition to her husband; Lois is survived by her daughters, Lois (Bob) Hemp, Pamela (Jerry) Hanson, Jacqueline (Dave) Westby, Angela (Patrick) Craig and her son, William (Sherry) Faas; grandchildren, Bobbie Jo Hemp, Justin Rybold, Brooks Heineck, Brad Faas, Sheldon Sumner, Ashlee Grude, Patrick Craig and Billy Faas; great-grandchildren, Tommi Jo Hemp, Lyla Walters, Colton Schleifer, Brielle Heineck, Brentley and Syris Sumner, Jayden, Jessonya and Jacoby Rybold, Brennen Faas, Finnegan and Cora Grude; brothers, Ernie, Dave and Harold Smith; sisters, Anita (Red) Goldbeck and Gloria Kelly.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; older brothers, Ronald, Donald, Gilbert, Melvin, and Stanley Smith; and grandson, Jason Rybold.

Lois retired from Empire Silk Screen.

During their retirement, Bill and Lois enjoyed traveling in their motor home and spending time with family and friends.

Lois's family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the Mulder's Healthcare Facility in West Salem. Your dedication to your profession and the care you gave to Lois is very much appreciated.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, with a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St. Pastor Karyn Bodenschatz will officiate. Luncheon will immediately follow the service. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.