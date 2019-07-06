Lois Dawes

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Lois Dawes, 99, La Crescent passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at SpringBrook Village, where she resided for the last 18 months.

She was born April, 17, 1920, at the home farm in Long Coulee, rural Holmen, to Ansel and Wilda (Skogen) Bratberg. After graduating from Holmen High School, Lois continued her education at La Crosse Normal School (UW-La Crosse), completing a two-year certificate to teach in rural Wisconsin schools. She taught at several area schools until 1947. During this time Lois met and married Wm. (Bill) Dawes, Sept. 1, 1943, and they moved to La Crescent, in 1948. She went back to La Crosse State Teachers College and graduated in 1960, with a BS degree in education. She then taught fourth grade, mostly science, for 25 years at La Crescent Elementary.

Lois was an active person. In her early years in La Crescent, she led Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts, taught Sunday school, went camping on family vacations and loved dancing. She learned to play golf and bridge and tended to her large vegetable and flower gardens. Lois also belonged to and participated in various teacher organizations, Eastern Star and the American Legion Auxiliary.

When Lois and Bill retired they headed south for the winter - staying in the Gulfport, Miss., area and later in the Mc Allen, Texas, area where Lois spent most of her time playing golf, swimming and learning to oil paint.

Some of Lois' greatest joys were spending time with her grandchildren, the Wednesday morning coffee group that met for over 50 years and the Tuesday morning women's golf league at Valley High Golf Course. In her 80s she traveled to Spain, with her sister, Irma and to Puerto Rico and Hawaii, with her granddaughter, Lisa. She was still golfing and swimming at the YMCA into her 90s.

Lois is survived by two children, five grandchildren, one stepgrandchild, two great-grandchildren, two stepgreat-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, daughter, Vicki (Al) Schroeder and their children, Jake (Joanne) Kibler, Karisa Doucet, Becky (Doug) Danielsen; son, Geoffery (Jeanne) Dawes, and their children, Sara (Blake) Peters, Neal Dawes, and Lisa Dawes; great-grandchildren, Ivy Dahlquist, Caden Bassett; stepgreat-grandchildren, Nora and Will Danielson; great-great-grandchildren, Kobey, Kylie, and Ava Bell. She is further survived by sisters, Irma Jean Daniels, Elvah (Robert) Ristinen; sister-in-law, Garnet Bratberg; long-time family friend, Sue Weaver; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wm. (Bill) Dawes; son, Bill Dawes; son-in-law, Donald Kibler; sisters, Viola (Jim) Bolton and Pauline (Gordon) Van Dunk; brothers, A. Burton Bratberg, Wayne Bratberg; and nephews, Alan Bratberg and Bill Daniels.

The family would like to thank Ginny Dockweiler, Mary Wieser, and Gloria Freese, for graciously including mom in swimming, golfing, and bus trips. The family would also like to thank Heartland Hospice, especially Aubrey and those on SpringBrook staff, who gave our mother loving care.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the La Crescent Area Events Center, 595 Veterans Way, La Crescent. A celebration of life will follow the memorial service from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Events Center. Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the ISD 300 Foundation or a charity of donor's choice.

