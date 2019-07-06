Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Lois Dawes
July 06, 2019
Lois E. Dawes
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Lois E. Dawes, 99, of La Crescent passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Springbrook Village of La Crescent. Memorial services will be held at a later date and will be announced by the Schumacher - Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crescent Chapel.
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Lois E. Dawes, 99, of La Crescent passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Springbrook Village of La Crescent. Memorial services will be held at a later date and will be announced by the Schumacher - Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crescent Chapel.
Published on July 9, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Lois
in memory of Lois
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on July 09, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.