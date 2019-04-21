Lloyd "Red" Edward Wuensch

ONALASKA -- Lloyd "Red" Edward Wuensch, 88, of Onalaska passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, with his family by his side.

Lloyd was born at St. Ann's Hospital in La Crosse, Aug. 9, 1930, to Edwin and Elizabeth (Kreibich) Wuensch. He was the youngest of seven children.

Lloyd spent his early childhood growing up on the family farm located in the town of Greenfield, La Crosse County. His education began in a one-room schoolhouse in the town of Greenfield. His grade school years were completed at St. Joseph Ridge School. He graduated from Aquinas High School in 1948, where he was awarded the first Olympathon Medal for outstanding athlete in his class. Lloyd attended Naval Officers Training in New Port, R.I., La Crosse State College, Viterbo College and meteorology school at San Diego State University. He served six years in the U.S. Navy.

Lloyd married Dolores Mae Bakalars May 1, 1954, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in La Crosse.

He is survived by his wife, Dolores; five children, Deborah (Dave) Robinson of Hayward, Wis., Jeffry (Maribeth) Wuensch of Algonquin, Ill., Jane (Tim) Sheeran of Mantorville, Minn., Sarah (Scott) Mihalovic of Holmen and Mark (Crystal) Wuensch of La Crosse; and his 15 grandchildren that he was so proud of, Carlin, Andy, Michelle, Scott, Brittany, Shannon, McKayla, Sara, Hayden, Hanna, Emily, Megan, William, Alanna and Xander. Lloyd is also survived by one brother, Raymond; sisters-in-law, Dorothy and Sue; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Leona Zietlow; and brothers, Edgar, Leslie, Marcellus and Eugene.

Some of Lloyd's favorite pastimes were playing fast-pitch softball, golfing, traveling, enjoying his grandchildren and family get-togethers, listening to country music, playing with "Virg's" golf group and Thursday night poker night with friends.

Lloyd worked for the Trane Company for over 30 years. After retiring from the Trane Company, he then finished his career with MultiStack. Lloyd served on the City of Onalaska Police and Fire Commission and Municipal Pool Commission, and was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 10914 and American Legion Post 336. In addition, Lloyd was a driver for the Onalaska Shared Ride Program, when it was first implemented and delivered Meals-on-Wheels in La Crosse and Onalaska.

Lloyd was most grateful to those who organized his trip with the Freedom Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in September 2012.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate. Entombment with military honors, will follow in St. Joseph Mausoleum in the Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may call from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Rd., Onalaska, where a rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Thursday at the church. Memorials may be given to St. Patrick's Catholic Church or Aquinas Catholic Schools in Lloyd's memory. An online guestbook is available at .

Many thanks to the staff at Onalaska Care Center, where Lloyd was known as the "Story Teller" and made many friends.