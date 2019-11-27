Lloyd Erving Skime
Lloyd Erving Skime

November 27, 2019

Lloyd Erving Skime Lloyd Erving Skime Jr.
BRICE PRAIRIE -- Lloyd Erving Skime Jr., 69, of Brice Prairie passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in his home. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A full obituary is available at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on November 30, 2019
