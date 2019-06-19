Follow story
Lloyd Raymond Betz
October 07, 1953 - June 19, 2019
Lloyd Raymond Betz
Lloyd "Skip" Raymond Betz, 65, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He was born to Chester and Louise Betz Oct. 7, 1953. Skip worked for Dairyland Power Company for 36 years and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.
Lloyd is survived by his sister, Kathy Betz; son, Cory Betz; girlfriend, Candy Symitczek; and by a niece and a nephew. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; and by his brother, Dale.
Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse.
Schumacher- Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published on June 22, 2019
