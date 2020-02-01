Lisa Evangeline Kraemer

ETTRICK -- Lisa Evangeline Kraemer, 54, Ettrick died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Lisa was born Dec. 10, 1965, in Milwaukee, to Dianne and Robert Kraemer.

Lisa lived with Sara and Leland Clair from 1969 to 2004, in rural Ettrick. She then lived with her care giver family for the past six years, Randy and Kristy Matalas of rural Merrillan.

Lisa is survived by her parents; and four brothers, Wade (Anne) Kraemer, Ettrick, John Kraemer, Ettrick, Brad (Michelle) Kraemer, Prairie Du Sac, Wis., and her twin brother, Greg (Mary Beth) Kraemer, of Waukesha, Wis.; plus, many nieces and nephews.

Lisa was preceded in death by an infant brother, Craig Robert; grandparents, Keith and Cecile Hardie, Herbert and Evelyn Kraemer; and aunt and uncle, Sara and Leland Clair.

Everyone was special to Lisa and she leaves a legacy of love to so many whose lives she touched.

Services will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 8, at the North Beaver Creek Lutheran Parish (white church) rural Ettrick. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church and burial will follow.

The family is being assisted by Kratz Funeral Home, Portage, .