Linden Johnson
Linden Johnson

October 15, 2019

Linden S. Johnson
RUSHFORD, Minn. -- Linden S. Johnson, 61, of Rushford died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at his home.
He was a long time employee at Badger Equipment in Winona.
There will be a funeral service for Linden at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, with the Reverend Steven Chellew officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in Rushford, and one hour before the funeral service at the church Wednesday.
Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on October 17, 2019
