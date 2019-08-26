Follow story
Linda J. Taylor
August 26, 2019
Linda J. Taylor
WEST SALEM -- Linda J. Taylor, 69, of West Salem passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.
She was survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Troy Goodenough; two grandsons, Tyler and Tanner Gerdes; and her fur son and faithful companion, Sammy Jo Taylor.
A big thank you goes out to the folks at Hansen's IGA in West Salem, for delivering her groceries and checking in on her. Another big thank you to her friends, Linda Levendoski and Bonnie Laxton, and her friend and neighbor, Karen Johnson.
A time of gathering will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska.
Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on August 28, 2019
