Linda Louise Riddle
August 20, 1953 - August 12, 2019

Linda Louise Riddle, 65, passed away surrounded by loved ones Sunday, Aug. 12, 2019 in Rochester, Mnn. Linda was born Aug. 20, 1953, to James and Sigrid (Faaborg) Riddle. She was the most amazing and talented woman with a heart of gold. Linda brought love, joy and hope into many lives over the years. Her work focused on political and social justice. She oversaw the creation of housing for victims of domestic abuse and homelessness; was an advocate for those who's voice was not heard and was passionate about making this world a better place for all.
Linda is survived by her husband, Richard Voss; two children, Abram (Denise) Merkl and Celeste (Lee) Mader; beloved grandchildren, Aaiden and Odessa Mader; four siblings, multiple cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life was held Aug. 24. Her gracious, kind spirit will live on forever in our hearts. Condolences can be shared at: www.caringbridge.org/visit/lindariddle To plant a tree in memory of Linda Louise Riddle, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 19, 2019
