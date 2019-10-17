Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Linda Jean Pedretti
March 25, 1950 - October 17, 2019
Linda Jean Pedretti
Linda Jean Pedretti, 69, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
Linda was born in La Crosse, March 25, 1950, to Floyd and Geneva (Smikrud) Hovre. She graduated from Galesville H.S. in 1968, and went on to pursue training as a licensed practical nurse at Otero Junior College in La Junta, Colo. She then worked at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in oncology for over 33 years. In addition, she also actively managed real estate and housing for the past 27 years.
She loved her life on the family dairy farm and cherished every moment spent with her husband, children and grandchildren. Linda also enjoyed cooking/baking, gardening and traveling to see her family. She will always be remembered for her kindness, compassion and dedication to her family.
Linda is survived by her husband, Andrew Pedretti of La Crescent, Minn.; son, Bart Pedretti of La Crescent, son, Thad Pedretti of Tomah, daughter, Jina (Luis) Tapia of San Diego, Calif., son, Toby (Maddie) Pedretti of Duluth, Minn.; and four grandchildren, Matthew Tapia, Levi Pedretti, Henry Pedretti and Oliver Pedretti.
The family will have a private service at a later date. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com. To send flowers to the family of Linda Jean Pedretti, please visit Tribute Store.
Linda Jean Pedretti, 69, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
Linda was born in La Crosse, March 25, 1950, to Floyd and Geneva (Smikrud) Hovre. She graduated from Galesville H.S. in 1968, and went on to pursue training as a licensed practical nurse at Otero Junior College in La Junta, Colo. She then worked at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in oncology for over 33 years. In addition, she also actively managed real estate and housing for the past 27 years.
She loved her life on the family dairy farm and cherished every moment spent with her husband, children and grandchildren. Linda also enjoyed cooking/baking, gardening and traveling to see her family. She will always be remembered for her kindness, compassion and dedication to her family.
Linda is survived by her husband, Andrew Pedretti of La Crescent, Minn.; son, Bart Pedretti of La Crescent, son, Thad Pedretti of Tomah, daughter, Jina (Luis) Tapia of San Diego, Calif., son, Toby (Maddie) Pedretti of Duluth, Minn.; and four grandchildren, Matthew Tapia, Levi Pedretti, Henry Pedretti and Oliver Pedretti.
The family will have a private service at a later date. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com. To send flowers to the family of Linda Jean Pedretti, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 21, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Linda
in memory of Linda
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on October 21, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
1 posts
Oct 21, 2019
Sorry for your loss