Linda Carol Nehls
February 21, 2019
Linda Carol Nehls
Linda Carol Nehls, 77, went home to the Lord Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, with her loving husband by her side. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, with visitation from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at English Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Viroqua. A lunch will follow the service.
Vosseteig Funeral Homes is assisting the family and all information will be available on their website.
Linda Carol Nehls, 77, went home to the Lord Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, with her loving husband by her side. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, with visitation from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at English Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Viroqua. A lunch will follow the service.

Vosseteig Funeral Homes is assisting the family and all information will be available on their website.
Vosseteig Funeral Homes is assisting the family and all information will be available on their website.
Published on March 5, 2019
in memory of Linda
in memory of Linda
