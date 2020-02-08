Linda M. (Payne) Miles

Linda M. (Payne) Miles, 75, of La Crosse passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center.

She was born May 14, 1944, to Paul and Nina Payne. Linda married David Miles May 18, 1963, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Linda enjoyed crafting, bowling, genealogy, bible study and most of all spending time with her family, grandkids and great-grandkids.

Throughout her life she worked various jobs and retired from Gundersen Lutheran Hospital.

Linda is survived by her six children, Michelle Norcross, Liza (Tracy) Miller, David (Vonda) Miles, Tim Miles, Amy (Noel) Peterson and John (Sarah) Miles; grandchildren, Joe (Amanda), Becky Norcross, Jessica (Nick) Helgerson, Travis (Chelsey), TJ (Maggie) Taylor, Tremain and Sam Miller, David, Katlyn and Kim Miles, Tyler Miles, Cole Molland and Jennifer Peterson, Julian, Avery, Nathan and Dawson Miles; and seven great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brothers and sisters, Mary Iverson, Janice Payne, Mike (Darlene) Payne, Jeff Payne, Wanda (Mark) Patzner, Randy (Connie) Nagel, Myron (Diane) Nagel, Willie (Arlene) Nagel, Eddie (Nola) Nagel, Charles (JoAnn) Nagel, Terry Joe (Luba) Nagel, Jerry (Brenda) Nagel, Tim (Tammy) Nagel, Rachel (Stan) Breuer; in-laws, Kathy Payne, Norma Jean Payne, Donna Payne, Marla Nagel, Delose Goodrich, Dale DeGroot, Robert Miles; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Donald Payne, Norman Payne, Jerry Payne, Tom Payne, Melvin Nagel, Raymond Nagel, Gordan Nagel, David Nagel and Ronnie Nagel; sisters, Sandy Goodrich and Donna DeGroot; stepfather, Lester Nagel; maternal grandparents, Temron and Clara Rand Caspenson; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Estelle (Murphy) Payne.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, in St James the Less Catholic Church, 1032 Caledonia St., La Crosse. The Rev. James Altman will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. South, and from 10 a.m. Thursday until the time of Mass at the church.

