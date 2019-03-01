Linda Lou Kneifl
Linda Lou Kneifl

March 01, 2019

Linda Lou (Kirchner) Kneifl
MINDORO -- Linda Lou (Kirchner) Kneifl, 66, of Mindoro passed away with her family by her side, Friday March 1, 2019, at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, Minn., after a 20 year battle of multiple cancers.
Memorial services will be at 7 p.m. Monday, March 11, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Hwy. 162 and Hattan St., Bangor. Pastor Loretta Waughtal will officiate. A visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home. Honorary pallbearers: Eric Bjork, Jeramy Jerome, Daryl Kirchner, Jason Hoff and Nathan Stanton. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on March 5, 2019
