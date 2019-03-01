Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Linda Lou Kneifl
March 01, 2019
Linda Lou (Kirchner) Kneifl
MINDORO -- Linda Lou (Kirchner) Kneifl, 66, of Mindoro passed away with her family by her side, Friday March 1, 2019, at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, Minn., after a 20 year battle of multiple cancers.
Memorial services will be at 7 p.m. Monday, March 11, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Hwy. 162 and Hattan St., Bangor. Pastor Loretta Waughtal will officiate. A visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home. Honorary pallbearers: Eric Bjork, Jeramy Jerome, Daryl Kirchner, Jason Hoff and Nathan Stanton. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
MINDORO -- Linda Lou (Kirchner) Kneifl, 66, of Mindoro passed away with her family by her side, Friday March 1, 2019, at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, Minn., after a 20 year battle of multiple cancers.
Memorial services will be at 7 p.m. Monday, March 11, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Hwy. 162 and Hattan St., Bangor. Pastor Loretta Waughtal will officiate. A visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home. Honorary pallbearers: Eric Bjork, Jeramy Jerome, Daryl Kirchner, Jason Hoff and Nathan Stanton. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on March 5, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Linda
in memory of Linda
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 05, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.