Linda K. Heintz
Linda K. Heintz

May 11, 1950 - March 27, 2019

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Linda Kay Heintz, 68, of La Crescent passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at La Crescent Health Services.
She was born May 11, 1950, in La Crosse, to Mervin and Marie (Neuman) Heintz. She graduated from Caledonia High School in 1968. Linda taught Sunday school in Caledonia. She enjoyed reading, writing and music.
She is survived by two brothers, Dwayne (Sallye) Heintz of Bluff Dale, Texas, and Dean Heintz of Stephenville, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 1, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 111 S. Oak St., La Crescent. Pastor Mike Woods will officiate. Burial will follow in Prince of Peace Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Diabetes Association. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on March 28, 2019
Obituary published in

