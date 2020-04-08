Follow story
Linda Marie Carlson
April 08, 2020
Linda Marie (Hansen) Carlson
Linda Marie (Hansen) Carlson, 77, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at SpringBrook Assisted Living facility in Onalaska, from the complications of Alzheimer's disease.
A private service of Christian Burial will be held for the immediate family. A celebration of life service will be announced once the quarantine restrictions are lifted.
We would like to take this opportunity to thank Dr. Dennis Ohlrogge and Dr. Thomas Loepfe of Mayo Clinic, all the staff and nurses at SpringBrook and the nurses and staff with Mayo Hospice Care, for the respect, care and compassion, that they all showed Mom as this disease progressed and as her needs increased.
Memorials may be given to Good Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church, Holmen. For the full obituary and online guestbook please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on April 11, 2020
