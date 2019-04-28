Lily Mae Austad (Johnson)

BLAIR -- Lily Mae Austad (Johnson) of Blair passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was born Dec. 9, 1932, to Mendolph and Selma (Melby) Johnson. She married Ellwood in Blair Dec. 3, 1951. They remained life-long residents of Blair with the exception of a short stent in San Diego, Calif., due to Ellwood being stationed at the base. Upon moving back to Blair, they completed their family with five children. Lilly had always loved to stay busy. Her career path took her everywhere from a meter reader to bus driver to painter. Her true passion in life was painting and wall papering. But the one thing that she loved the most was her family. She would always say "My family means the world to me."

Lily is survived by her children, Larry (Linda Wesley), Allan (Shirley), Linda (Greg) Braun, and Danny (Victoria Gamroth); six grandchildren, Derek (Karen) Ulness, Jessica (Dane) Reddy, Travis (Leah) Austad, Casey (Todd) Stalheim, Alyssa and Kaylin Braun; seven great-grandchildren, Nick and Kora Ulness, Jackson and Chase Reddy, Ariella Austad, Colton and Bryce Stalheim.

Lily is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ellwood; brother, Merlin; son, Wayne; and daughter-in-law, Kay.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, in the Blair Lutheran West Church (Zion) in Blair. Vicar Paul Sannerud will be officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, and one hour prior to services at Church. Burial will follow in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

Kratz Funeral Home-Portage ( ) is assisting the family with arrangements.