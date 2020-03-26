Lillian M. Kelley
March 26, 2020

SPARTA -- Lillian M. Kelley, of Sparta passed away peacefully at her home, Thursday, March 26, 2020. No services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held a later date. Cards may be sent to PO Box 134, Sparta, Wis., 54656.
Published on April 2, 2020
