Lillian M. Kelley
March 26, 2020
Lillian M. Kelley
SPARTA -- Lillian M. Kelley, of Sparta passed away peacefully at her home, Thursday, March 26, 2020. No services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held a later date. Cards may be sent to PO Box 134, Sparta, Wis., 54656.
Published on April 2, 2020
in memory of Lillian
