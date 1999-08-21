Lillia Ava Rae Walsh

Lillia Ava Rae Walsh was a daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, godmother and friend. She was radiant, impossibly sweet, considerate and loving. She was artistic, sarcastic, intelligent and she was a child of God. She graduated from West Salem High School and was attending Western Technical College. In her short life she worked at Jolivette Family Farms, Linda's Bakery, Le Chateau, La Crosse Distilling and Western Technical College. She was born Aug. 21, 1999, and she died peacefully Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.

While she was with us, she cared an uncommon amount. She loved her family and friends with strength and also supported and loved those who suffer and those who are persecuted. She loved animals, marveled at creation and Lillia was a talented artist whose spirit lives on in her work. She championed women and was unyieldingly inspired by females who stood up and carried a cross for their cause. She had a passion for doing the right thing (even when unpopular), living thoughtfully, and being genuine and good. She embodied goodness. She embodied love. She was vexed by the all the indecency in this world; her heart broke from racism, persecution of immigrants, refugees and the fringe groups of society, environmental deterioration and the ills that make humans inhumane.

She was a baptized and confirmed member of God's family and saw Him and knew Him through church, in the fields, on the breeze and among the trees and trails of Grandad Bluff. She had a passion for the natural beauty of this world and she spent much of her time being in it and taking care of it.

Lillia died from chronic, invasive and ultimately, terminal depression. For as much joy as she gave us, an insurmountable amount of darkness took her. She absorbed pain like a sponge and a chemical imbalance made it impossible for her to shed this burden. She passed into an eternity free of torment, while writing about her sorrow and the sadness she knew she would cause her loved ones. She wanted us to forgive her for the grieving she's causing, while begging ALL of us to fight for the causes she held dear. While this might be difficult to comprehend, her agony and pain aren't for us to understand or judge. Our calling is to faith, hope and love.

She knew the depths of despair and the cruel reality of living in the unrelenting grip of depression. She also knew the depths of her family's love. She knew the grace of God and now she knows His peace. In the book of Isaiah, we read that God will not break a bruised reed nor will He snuff out a smoldering wick - ultimately, the Lord knows those who are His and does not let mental illness rob His children of a saving faith. God is bigger than our woes, He is bigger than our suffering and death will not have the final word. In the New Testament, the Apostle Paul tells us that there is no height, depth, or anything else in creation that can separate us from the love of God that is in Jesus. God is love. We will hold onto that with our whole hearts as the sun brings light to each new day.

Lillia leaves behind a wealth of loving friends and family, including her parents, Adriane (Forseth) and Ben Rice; Pat and Kate (Harkness) Walsh; her brother, Max Walsh; her great-grandpa, Ralph Scheck; her grandmothers, Sandy Walsh, Mary Harkness and Judith Rice; her grandfather, Randy Rice; and her grandparents, Hal and Connie (Scheck) Forseth; her sisters, Haeli (Brandon) Pedretti, Alyssa (fiancé, Ean Hesselberg) Hansen, April (fiancé, Sean O'Hern) Hansen; her nieces, Haedyn, Kennedy and Lyla; and her nephew and beloved godson, Blake; her uncles, Larry (Sandy) Walsh, Dan Walsh and aunt, Jean Marie Smith, uncle, Eric (Allison) Forseth and aunt, Emma (Benjamen) Goldbeck; godparents, Steven (Sue) Scheck and Anne (Randy) Scheck; and her honorary family, Doug, Rose, Cole and Mallorie Trautsch. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Bernard Walsh Jr.; and her great-grandmother, Rae Scheck, with whom she shared a remarkable bond.

Our daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, godmother and friend's life was short, but the things she taught us were important. Like don't litter, waste less, use metal straws, be curious, be forgiving, be generous. Embrace what is right and care enough to stand against all the obvious wrongs. Be a good steward, a good friend, a good citizen. Destigmatize mental illness and suicide-talk about it with an open mind and loving heart. We were instructed by Lillia to kiss as many dogs as we can for her - Felix and Rocco will miss that the most. And finally, commit yourself to decency - to creation and to each other - every chance you get.

There will be a time of remembrance from 4 to 8 p.m. with prayer and spoken tributes from all who wish to do so, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. A portion of her memorials will be used to support an environmental cause close to Lillia's heart.